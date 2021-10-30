Insane Stats Prove Jordan Davis's Heisman Candidacy Valid

Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis is in the Heisman Trophy conversation and for good reason. The latest statistic proves validity to that conversation.

Georgia Football defensive tackle Jordan Davis has been the key component behind a Georgia defense that has allowed 5.5 points per game on the season. His performance, despite box score production, has been so dominant that he's entered the Heisman Trophy discussion.

So, how does Jordan Davis become the first-ever defensive lineman to win an award that's gone to a defensive player just once in its 85-year history? Well, not only become the most dominant football player in the country, become the most important as well.

Georgia's defense is loaded with talented football players, NFL caliber football players. Though it's Davis that carries the most impact.

Look at these stats with him on the field vs him off the field from ESPN's College Gameday.

Davis On Field Davis Off Field Snaps 155 253 Yards/Play 2.7 4.1 Yards/Att 3.5 5.9 QB Contact Pct 40% 34%

Though perhaps the most important aspect of those statistics is the fact that the overwhelming majority of those 155 defensive snaps Davis has participated in have come on early downs. Meaning he plays a pivotal role in placing the opposition in difficult down and distance situations on third downs. It's no coincidence Georgia is allowing just 31% of third downs to be converted on the season.

Davis has 18 total tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, and 1.5 total sacks on the season, numbers that have already exceeded his totals from a season ago. Heading into Saturday's matchup with Florida's run-heavy offense, Davis's performance will be all the more crucial.

