The Case for JT Daniels at Quarterback

What is the case for JT Daniels retaking his job as the starting quarterback for Georgia?

Georgia is in the midst of what some may call a "quarterback controversy." The Bulldogs have two starting-caliber quarterbacks competing to earn the start for Georgia versus Florida this weekend in Jacksonville.

If there was a "favorite" to win the job, many might consider redshirt senior Stetson Bennett, who's played in the absence of the injured JT Daniels. Daniels came into the season as Georgia's undisputed starting quarterback. However, Daniels' status as Georgia's answer at quarterback is now in question following two injuries to start the 2021 season.

Daniels has missed four out of Georgia's seven games so far. The last three games are due to a lat muscle injury that was bothering Daniels before playing a quarter against Vanderbilt, according to Kirby Smart. Since then, Bennett has been the guy for Georgia.

The recent injuries put Daniels behind the eight ball as he tries to come back from injury and pick up where he left off as Georgia's starter. The exceptional play of Stetson Bennett through four games now has many questioning whether Bennett deserves to keep the job.

The Case For Starting JT Daniels

Aside from being named the starter for Georgia early onto the start of spring practice during a radio appearance by Kirby Smart, the case for Daniels can be made in many different ways.

The age-old approach to this argument is the hypothetical question of "what if Georgia gets into a shootout?" Or "What if Georgia is down by multiple scores and can't run the ball?" Cincinnati was the last team to hold a touchdown or more lead on Georgia during the 2021 Peach Bowl.

The Bearcats 21-10 in the third quarter of the Peach Bowl after the Bearcats broke off a 79-yard touchdown run on the first Cincy drive following halftime. Then, with the Bulldogs trailing by 11 points, the biggest lead of the game, Georgia, turned to Daniels to bring them back.

Despite putting on his worst performance in the four games as starter for Georgia last season, Daniels was able to help Georgia overcome an 11-point deficit in a game where the run game struggled to be successful.

The arm strength and decision-making skills that Daniels brings to the Georgia offense are undeniable. The junior quarterback brings a strong arm with high football IQ to an offense that's lacked a consistent downfield passing game in the past.

Daniels' 10.3 yards per attempt just further backups the film as he's a proven threat to take the top off a defense in the passing game while also providing the ability at the line of scrimmage to get Georgia out of a bad play and into a good play, similar to Jake Fromm.

What Daniels may lack in speed and mobility when compared to Bennett, he makes up for it in arm strength and experience when trailing. With five games left in the regular season, Georgia's toughest matchups will come in December and January, meaning that these next five games are valuable to the development of Daniels as the Bulldogs prepare to achieve their pre-season goals.

