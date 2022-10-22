Todd Gurley Goes to Twitter to Discuss Reports of him Retiring

Earlier this week, reports surfaced that former Georgia Bulldog Todd Gurley was going to retire from football. The former Bulldog legend and NFL MVP is currently a free agent after his recent stint with the Atlanta Falcons in 2020 after being released by the Los Angeles Rams.

Multiple media pundits reported that Gurley was retiring from football. Back in 2019, news surfaced that Gurley has arthritis in his knee and could jeopardize his career later on down the road.

However, Gurley decided to go to Twitter himself to clear out all of the noise about him potentially retiring. In one tweet, Gurley stated, "Y'all late!! So ready for a story I can't even do my own first for my friends and family." He then shortly followed that tweet with his another that still leaves the question of what Gurley's next step in his career will be.

During his years with the Georgia Bulldogs, Gurley became one of the most talented players in college football and one of the greatest to ever dawn the red and black. He finished with 3,900 total yards of offense and scored 42 total touchdowns during his three years at Georgia. Gurley was also named to the All-SEC second team in 2013 and All-SEC first team in 2012 as a true freshman.

His professional career brought a lot of success as well. He was selected in the first round with the 10th pick in the 2015 NFL draft by the Rams. Gurley won NFL offensive player of the year in 2017, was named to the NFL all-rookie team in 2015, a two-time first-team All-Pro nominee and led the league in rushing touchdowns in two seperate seasons.

Now without an NFL team, Gurley's time in football is now in question. Many believe he is about to hang it up, but Gurley himself has not yet officially announced it. It's something that many football fans will be watching closely over the next few days.

