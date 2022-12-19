Transfer Portal Continues to Reshape Teams Around College Football

The Transfer Portal is absolutely buzzing around college football. Hundreds of big time players are on the move.

Just this past weekend, last year’s No. 1 recruit Travis Hunter hit the portal after one season at Jackson State. Georgia is rumored to be in the running for his services, but Colorado is the heavy favorite.

New Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key has been busy. The Yellow Jackets landed former Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King on Sunday. King started for Texas A&M at various points over the past couple of seasons, throwing for 1,579 yards and 10 touchdowns. The former 4-star quarterback was the No. 4 dual-threat quarterback in the 2020 class.

Former Minnesota linebacker Braelen Oliver is also headed to Atlanta.

Georgia Tech did lose a quarterback, however. Jeff Simms - Tech’s starting quarterback for the past couple of years - is heading to join Nebraska and their new head coach Matt Rhule.

Notable Transfer Portal & NFL Draft Updates

Jackson State DB/WR Travis Hunter is in the Transfer Portal

Alabama has lost multiple starters to the Transfer Portal.

Former Georgia QB JT Daniels is back in the Transfer Portal. Daniels spent the past year at West Virginia.

Former Georgia WR Jermaine Burton has decided to return to Alabama for another season.

New Georgia Tech coach Brent Key has been busy in the Transfer Portal. The Yellow Jackets landed a commitment from Texas A&M-transfer WR Chase Lane. Key also added TE Jackson Long out of USF.

Tech did lose some depth as backup QB Taisun Phommachanh is back in the Transfer Portal.

Former Florida QB Emory Jones - who transferred to Arizona State prior to last season - is once again in the Transfer Portal.

South Carolina has had a rough go of it. The Gamecocks are losing both RB MarShawn Lloyd and TE Jaheim Bell to the Transfer Portal. Bell has already committed to Florida State.

The Gamecocks are also losing tight end Austin Stogner, who is headed back to Oklahoma after one season at South Carolina.

Tennessee picked up a commitment from UC Davis TE McCallan Castles.

