Georgia linebacker and potential super senior Trezmen Marshall has entered the portal according to sources. As first reported by On3.com.

Marshall was a career backup at Georgia at position group in the form of linebacker that’s seen nothing but NFL players in front of him.

Marshall and fellow 2019 signee Rian Davis signed as apart of a three man line backing crew alongside Nakobe Dean. Dean obviously went on to be a Nagurski finalist and a three round draft pick. Marshall will be a graduate transfer.

Return Announcements

DT, Nazir Stackhouse will be back in 2023

RB, Kendall Milton will be back in 2023

Draft Declarations

Current Transfer List:

Bill Norton, DL (Arizona)

Arik Gilbert, TE (Portal)

Brett Seither, TE (Portal)

Jaheim Singletary, DB (Portal)

2023 Georgia Recruiting Class

BOLD indicates LOI has been turned in/Italics indicate the player is enrolled.

CJ Allen, LB

Damon Wilson, EDGE

Daniel Harris, DB

Jamal Merriweather, OT

Samuel M’Pemba, ATH

Monroe Freeling, OT

Raylen Wilson, LB

Joenel Aguero, DB

Troy Bowles, LB

Pearce Spurlin, TE

Gabe Harris, Edge

Bo Hughley, OT

Tyler Williams, WR

AJ Harris, DB

Jamaal Jarrett, DL

Justyn Rhett, DB

Lawson Luckie, TE

Kelton Smith, IOL

Roderick Robinson II, RB

Joshua Miller, IOL

Yazeed Haynes, WR

Peyton Woodring, K

Anthony Evans, WR

Will Snellings, LS

Chris Peal, DB

