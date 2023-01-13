Skip to main content

Trezmen Marshall Hits Transfer Portal

Georgia linebacker and potential super senior Trezmen Marshall has entered the portal according to sources.

Marshall was a career backup at Georgia at position group in the form of linebacker that’s seen nothing but NFL players in front of him. 

Marshall and fellow 2019 signee Rian Davis signed as apart of a three man line backing crew alongside Nakobe Dean. Dean obviously went on to be a Nagurski finalist and a three round draft pick. Marshall will be a graduate transfer.

Return Announcements

  • DT, Nazir Stackhouse will be back in 2023
  • RB, Kendall Milton will be back in 2023

Draft Declarations

Current Transfer List:

  • Bill Norton, DL (Arizona)
  • Arik Gilbert, TE (Portal)
  • Brett Seither, TE (Portal)
  • Jaheim Singletary, DB (Portal)

2023 Georgia Recruiting Class

BOLD indicates LOI has been turned in/Italics indicate the player is enrolled.

  • CJ Allen, LB
  • Damon Wilson, EDGE
  • Daniel Harris, DB
  • Jamal Merriweather, OT
  • Samuel M’Pemba, ATH
  • Monroe Freeling, OT
  • Raylen Wilson, LB
  • Joenel Aguero, DB
  • Troy Bowles, LB
  • Pearce Spurlin, TE
  • Gabe Harris, Edge
  • Bo Hughley, OT
  • Tyler Williams, WR
  • AJ Harris, DB
  • Jamaal Jarrett, DL
  • Justyn Rhett, DB
  • Lawson Luckie, TE
  • Kelton Smith, IOL
  • Roderick Robinson II, RB
  • Joshua Miller, IOL
  • Yazeed Haynes, WR
  • Peyton Woodring, K
  • Anthony Evans, WR
  • Will Snellings, LS
  • Chris Peal, DB

