Trezmen Marshall Hits Transfer Portal
Georgia linebacker and potential super senior Trezmen Marshall has entered the portal according to sources. As first reported by On3.com.
Marshall was a career backup at Georgia at position group in the form of linebacker that’s seen nothing but NFL players in front of him.
Marshall and fellow 2019 signee Rian Davis signed as apart of a three man line backing crew alongside Nakobe Dean. Dean obviously went on to be a Nagurski finalist and a three round draft pick. Marshall will be a graduate transfer.
Return Announcements
- DT, Nazir Stackhouse will be back in 2023
- RB, Kendall Milton will be back in 2023
Draft Declarations
- DT, Jalen Carter has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft
- TE, Darnell Washington has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft
Current Transfer List:
Read More
- Bill Norton, DL (Arizona)
- Arik Gilbert, TE (Portal)
- Brett Seither, TE (Portal)
- Jaheim Singletary, DB (Portal)
2023 Georgia Recruiting Class
BOLD indicates LOI has been turned in/Italics indicate the player is enrolled.
- CJ Allen, LB
- Damon Wilson, EDGE
- Daniel Harris, DB
- Jamal Merriweather, OT
- Samuel M’Pemba, ATH
- Monroe Freeling, OT
- Raylen Wilson, LB
- Joenel Aguero, DB
- Troy Bowles, LB
- Pearce Spurlin, TE
- Gabe Harris, Edge
- Bo Hughley, OT
- CJ Allen, LB
- Tyler Williams, WR
- AJ Harris, DB
- Jamaal Jarrett, DL
- Justyn Rhett, DB
- Lawson Luckie, TE
- Kelton Smith, IOL
- Roderick Robinson II, RB
- Joshua Miller, IOL
- Yazeed Haynes, WR
- Peyton Woodring, K
- Daniel Harris, DB
- Anthony Evans, WR
- Will Snellings, LS
- Chris Peal, DB
You May Also Like:
- OFFENSE: Way Too Early Look at 2024 UGA Class
- Kevin Wilson Meets With Media, Talks Georgia's Defense
- Will Muschamp Previews Ohio State
Join the community:
Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN