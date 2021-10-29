Trio of Bulldog Defenders Graded As First-Round Prospects

ESPN staff writer Todd McShay recently released his updated first-round grades, and a trio of Bulldog defenders made the list.

The Georgia defense has drawn headlines for their historic play this year, as they are the primary reason the team sits at the No. 1 spot. They have allowed just 39 points on the season, while every Division-1 program has allowed over 100.

They have several draft-eligible prospects that should make noise come draft time. At the moment, there are three players from the defense that have stood out to McShay, and he had some interesting things to say about them.

13. Jordan Davis, DT

Davis is one of the top defenders in college football and has generated legitimate Heisman buzz seven games into the season.

He has been the heartbeat of this team for the past two seasons and should be the first defensive tackle off the board in April's draft. Since his freshman season, Davis has been an impact-run defender and has improved as a pass rusher over time.

Here is what McShay had to say about the talented defensive lineman:

"Davis is a massive 3-4 nose tackle, but he has experience as a traditional defensive tackle in a 4-3, too. He has power and will bull-rush blockers back into their quarterback. But he is more of a disrupter than a finisher -- he has just 1.5 sacks in seven games -- and lacks first-step quickness and redirect ability. Against the run, Davis does a great job with gap control and is a true space eater. Good luck moving him off his spot. Watching his tape, the thing that jumps out is how often he requires double-team attention."

14. Nakobe Dean, ILB

Dean is another protege of inside linebackers coach Glen Schumann. He was inside linebacker Monty Rice's running mate in 2020, but Dean now is the No. 1 man in the linebacker room.

His athletic traits project well to the NFL, but what stands out about Nakobe is his relentless motor and football IQ. He routinely fights through the whistle and gets his teammates into the right places on defense.

"Dean is an off-ball linebacker who has good speed, suddenness, range and instincts. He can match up with running backs in coverage, but he can also go sideline to sideline in run defense. Dean will make a lot of plays in pursuit, closing on ball carriers and wrapping up on tackles. His improvement as a blitzer this season has been impressive, too. He can locate gaps and close on the QB. Dean shows an excellent motor on every single down. In 2021, Dean has 30 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 5.0 tackles for loss and an interception."

29. Adam Anderson, EDGE

Anderson did not have many snaps credited to his name entering the year, but sources around the program have been forecasting his success for years. He runs a verified sub-4.40 second forty-yard dash and has plenty of bend off the edge.

He signifies the new age of edge rushers: Anderson doesn't weigh 240 lbs. but still finds success through his athletic intangibles. He is still raw as a prospect but should be a popular player come draft day.

"Anderson's speed off the edge is exceptional; he plays with explosion. He has great first-step quickness and snap in his hands, getting in and out of blocks. In run defense, Anderson is at his best when turned loose in pursuit. Anderson will need to continue to get stronger, though. He gets engulfed too often; his speed-to-power moves stall out, and he doesn't have the lower-body power to make a big impact against the run. He will likely start as a pass rush specialist in the NFL before developing into an every-down player with versatility. Anderson has 4.5 sacks in seven games this season."

