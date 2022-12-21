Skip to main content

Troy Bowles Signs With Georgia

Troy Bowles, one of the best pass coverage linebackers in recent memory, signed with Georgia on National Signing Day.

One of the top linebackers in the 2023 class is officially a Georgia Bulldog.

Troy Bowles, the No. 4 linebacker in the country according to 247Sports, signed his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday, adding to an elite defensive haul for Georgia on National Signing Day.

Bowles - the son of Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles - helped lead Jesuit High School (Tampa, FL) to an undefeated 15-0 season and state championship in 2021.

As a senior, Bowles totaled 65 tackles, including 4 for a loss. Maybe more impressively, Bowles hauled in 5 interceptions. That tracks, as many pundits see Bowles as a will linebacker at the collegiate level. At 6-foot-1, 200 pounds Bowles can cover ground in a hurry, and is obviously better than most in pass coverage.

Dawgs Daily’s Brooks Austin broke down Troy Bowles’ game:

B3DBA860-4BC7-4F0D-B34C-AEA1BAE47824

AJ Harris Signs with Georgia

FjTZNjBWQAA6I76

Anthony Evans Signs With Georgia

FfTe02cXEBM05fr

Daniel Harris Signs With Georgia

Troy Bowles is not only one of the nation's premier prospects at the linebacker position, but he's also the son of Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles. And if you didn't know Bowles was the son of one of the best defensive minds in all of football, turn the backer's tape on, it won't take long.

Instinctual, physical, playmaker. Those are the three words that come to mind with Troy Bowles on tape.

