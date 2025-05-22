University of Georgia Athletics Have Proved All of the Doubters Wrong in 2025
The Georgia Bulldogs have proved all of the doubters wrong in 2025.
Over the years, if you were to ask anyone about athletics at the University of Georgia, the large majority would likely say something along the lines of just being a football school. Kirby Smart has brought a lot of success to the football program in Athens, but he isn't the only one doing big things at UGA.
Over the last calendar year, UGA Athletics has taken some major victories. The men's basketball team made the tournament for the first time since 2015, the Equestrian team brought home the national title in April, Women's Tennis recently was crowned national champs on top of winning the indoor championship earlier in the year, Softball will be playing in the Super Regionals this weekend, the men's golf team punched their ticket to the NCAA Championship and the baseball team is set to make another run during postseason play.
On top of that, Georgia football won their third SEC title this past season under Coach Smart and made the College Football Playoffs for the fourth time.
So may have previously been known as "just a football school" can no longer be claimed as such. Athletic Director Josh Brooks has made some notable hires since taking over that title, and all UGA Athletic programs have benefited.
College football might be considered the prized possession in the Southeast, but the University of Georgia has quickly reminded everyone this year that they are more than just a football school.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily