Updated Injury Report Heading into the Bye Week

Georgia heads into their bye week with a 7-0 record after dismantling the Vanderbilt Commodores. The Bulldogs have been a little banged up this season with several key players missing games due to injury. Following the Vanderbilt game, Kirby Smart provided updates on several players and where they are at health-wise.

Both Ladd McConkey and Xavier Truss came out of the Vanderbilt game a little banged up. Smart said McConkey, "Could have gone back in" and that Truss in "fine" following the game. Arik Gilbert was another player who had missed a few games prior to Saturday and he saw some action toward the end of the game and even caught a touchdown.

Smart also commented on the overall health of the team and if they are expecting to get a lot of their players back in time for the Florida game following the bye week. "We'll just see how they progress. How much pain tolerance they have, you know, ultimately, some players handle injuries better than others. And I want them all to get better and get well but it's not realistic that all these kids are gonna be back by the Florida week. I don't know that we're ever going to be completely healthy," said Smart.

UGA Injury Report:

Jalen Carter, DT (OUT) - Carter with a sprained knee per Kirby Smart. Missed both the Auburn and Vanderbilt games.

Adonai Mitchell, WR (Limited) - Mitchell has suffered from what sources are saying is a high ankle sprain. He saw his first action since Samford against Auburn but did not play against Vanderbilt.

Smael Mondon, LB (Ankle) Questionable - Mondon missed both the Auburn and Vanderbilt matchups with an ankle injury.

Arian Smith, WR (Ankle) IN - Smith made his 2022 debut on Saturday against Missouri and played against Vanderbilt.

Kendall Milton, RB (OUT) - Milton suffered a right leg injury against Auburn a week ago. Did not play against Vanderbilt.

Andrew Paul, RB (Knee) OUT - Suffered a torn ACL. He's out for the season and will undergo surgery this week, per Smart.

Drew Bobo, OL (Shoulder) - OUT.

