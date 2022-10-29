The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs entered Saturday's matchup against the unranked Florida Gators are 22.5 point favorites for the annual netural sit matchup in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Bulldogs handled business in the first half, dominating the Florida Gators on both sides of the football.

Georgia's defense held the Gators to a mere 16 total yards in the first quarter, not allowing the Gators to pass midfield at all in the first 12 minutes of play.

Georgia also ran the football at a high clip in the first half, averaging five yards per rush in the first quarter, racking up 65 yards.

Georgia didn't allow Florida to pass midfield until the 5-minute mark in the second quarter when Anthony Richardson connected with Justin Shorter on an explosive over the head of Kelee Ringo. They stalled out for a 52-yard field goal just three plays later.

Florida managed to muster just two first downs in the first half of the ballgame. Though Georgia did suffer an injury to senior edge rusher Nolan Smith in the first half. Smith exited with a shoulder injury and is not likely to return to the matchup per the CBS broadcast.

Georgia closed the half with an excellent two-minute drill on offense, matriculating the football with under a minute left in the first half down into the redzone, scoring with a touchdown to extend their lead to 28 to 3 before the half. The drive ended in a 11-yard touchdown through to Ladd McConkey.

Stetson Bennett finished the first half with 262 yards passing, with the offense amounting a total 346 yards of total offense in the first half.

