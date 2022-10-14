The Georgia Bulldogs are set to host the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday afternoon. We have the latest on the gambling front for the matchup between the two SEC Eastern divisional members.

According to SI Sportsbook, the Bulldogs are still a 38.5 point favorite over the Commodores, with the team totals set at 57.0 total points.

With less that 24 hours before game time, we have the latest on the betting trends and numbers in this series.

Latest on UGA vs Vanderbilt Betting Line and Odds

Georgia Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Georgia's last 8 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Georgia's last 6 games against Vanderbilt.

The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Georgia's last 11 games against an opponent in the Southeastern conference.

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Georgia's last 6 games against an opponent in the East Division division.



Vanderbilt Trends

Vanderbilt are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games.

The total has gone OVER in 6 of Vanderbilt's last 7 games.

Vanderbilt are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games on the road.

Georgia is seeking their third 7-0 start under Kirby Smart with a win on Saturday. Following Saturday's game, they will enter the bye week prior to a stretch in October and November that will ultimately decide their season. Florida, Tennessee, @Mississippi State, and @ Kentucky.

This is a relatively banged up football team already as well. With starter out for Saturday's game, AD Mitchell limited, and several other starters dealing with ailments from the first half of the season.

How to Watch Georgia vs Vanderbilt

Gameday: Saturday, Oct. 15th, 2022

Saturday, Oct. 15th, 2022 Game time: 3:30 pm ET

3:30 pm ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)

Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia) Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The SEC Network on-air crew will be Taylor Zarzour on play by play, Matt Stinchcomb on color, and Alyssa Lang on the sideline.

How to Listen

The Georgia Bulldogs Radio Network is readily available with Scott Howard on the call.

