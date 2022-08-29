WATCH: Kirby Smart Press Conference Prior to Oregon
Georgia Football head coach Kirby Smart met with the media for his game-week press conference on Monday and previewed the season opener against the Oregon Ducks.
Georgia Football Injury Report 8/29/2022
- Kendall Milton, RB (Hamstring) IN - Sources confirmed Kendall Milton has returned to full participation status following a minor hamstring tweak.
- Kamari Lassiter, DB (Hamstring) IN - Sources confirmed Lassiter has been slightly hampered by a hamstring, though is a full participant.
- Tate Ratledge, OL (TOE) IN - Ratledge has been battling a turf toe flare up, he's been practicing, however.
- Tykee Smith, S (Knee) IN - "He's back repping, but he's not 100%. Knee injuries can be tricky. But he's back practicing to an extent."
- Kearis Jackson, WR (Ankle) IN - Smart said Jackson is dealing with an ankle injury following the scrimmage on 8/20
- Arian Smith, WR (Ankle) OUT - SI Dawgs Daily confirms Smith will miss at least 2 months due to undergoing surgery. 8/18
- De'Nylon Morrissette, WR (Knee) IN- Smart said during his press conference Saturday (8/20) that Morrissette suffered a hype-extended knee early on during camp. Smart provided an update on 8/29, he's back in action.
- Andrew Paul, RB (Knee) OUT - Suffered a torn ACL. He's out for the season and will undergo surgery this week, per Smart.
