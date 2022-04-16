As the 2022 G-Day Spring Scrimmage comes to a close, we bring you the things we learned about the offense from Saturday's events.

Georgia's offense put up a staggering 38.6 points per game in 2021 on their way to a national title. The highest point per game average under head coach Kirby Smart, now in their third season under offensive coordinator Todd Monken, there are a lot of returning known factors on this offense.

Though, we learned quite a bit about this 2022 version of the offense on Saturday during the G-Day scrimmage.

Strong QB Play

Kirby Smart has been adamant over the years that they have multiple quarterbacks they feel can win them football games, and most would consider that coach-speak or lip service. However, if you watched Georgia's quarterbacks — particularly Stetson Bennett and Carson Beck — operate this Georgia offense on Saturday, you'd take him at his word.

Carson Beck has had yet another strong offseason where he's seemingly left the spring as the No. 2 guy. Last year, he was behind JT Daniels, this season it appears he will push Bennett from that No. 2 spot.

O Line Holding Up

Amarius Mims, Owen Condon, and Clay Webb all exited this football program in a matter of weeks. And though none of them were starters on this team, they added much need quality depth.

Though watching Saturday's scrimmage, though the quarterback wasn't truly live, the offensive line unit held up surprisingly well.

We also learned the rotation with Mims now out:

First Unit:

LT: Broderick Jones

LG: Xavier Truss

C: Sedick Van Pran Granger

RG: Devin Willock

RT: Warren McClendon

Second Unit

LT: Earnest Greene

LG: Micah Morris

C: Jared Wilson

RG: Dylan Fairchild

RT: Austin Blaske

Running Back U Continues

Georgia is no stranger to great running back duos, heck they've even seen trios in the room before. In 2022, it's clear there will be no drop off after seeing Zamir White and James Cook off to the NFL. With Kenny McIntosh, Kendall Milton, and Daijun Edwards all scoring on Saturday.

McIntosh and Milton both had explosive catches out of the backfield on Saturday as well.

Arik Gilbert is BACK

It was just two receptions on Saturday, but both happened to be insane touchdown grabs from Arik Gilbert. He's clearly getting back to the mold that made him the first-ever tight end to win Gatorade Player of the Year.

