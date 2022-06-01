One of Georgia's underlying questions heading into the summer is the offensive line. Not a common sentence during the Kirby Smart era in Athens; he's benefited from some top offensive line coaches through his first six years on the job.

New offensive line coach Stacy Searels will preside over a group that lost two starters from a season ago, Jamaree Salyer, the starting left tackle, and Justin Shaffer, the starting left guard. Bringing back three out of the five starters upfront does not seem bad. In Georgia's case, the problem is not talent-wise; much like several positions on defense, there is a lack of experience.

Additionally, as is the case at other positions, there's a plethora of young talent pushing "returning starters" for playing time, particularly at the guard position.

Both tackle positions seem to already have an answer, despite the departure of Salyer this offseason. Warren McClendon is more than penciled in as the man at right tackle with 24 starts in the last two seasons; the junior is already gaining the attention of NFL scouts. Redshirt sophomore Broderick Jones is expected to line up opposite McClendon at left tackle.

Jones gained valuable starting experience last season, starting in the last four regular season games for Georgia at left tackle due to an injury to Salyer. The strong performance in place of Salyer gave the coaching staff the confidence to throw Jones into the National Championship Game at left tackle versus Alabama, as they opted to shift Jamaree Salyer inside to guard. That same strong tackle play was in large part the reasoning for the brief time former five star Amarius Mims spent in the NCAA Trasnfer Portal (If for some reason you don't remember that rather compelling 72 hours, you can read it here.) After considering his options, the Cochran, Georgia, native will stay put this season. Which begs the question, what are the expectations for him this season?

At 6-foot-7, 330 pounds, Mims has SEC offensive tackle written all over him. But unless he beats out one of Broderick Jones or Warren McClendon, he isn't likely to see the field at tackle. Making offensive guard a potential best path to playing time for the undoubtedly talented sophomore lineman.

The interior of Georgia's offensive line is not as straightforward, other than penciling in Sedrick Van Pran Grainger at center. Warren Ericson is another returning starter for the Bulldogs at guard after starting in 14 games at right guard last season. Yet, many still question if Ericson will be able to hold onto that position with so many other options behind him vying for a position.

With Tate Ratledge returning from the foot injury that ended his season several plays into the opener against Clemson, the redshirt sophomore is a likely option for one of the two guard spots if he returns to form. While other options like Xavier Truss and Devin Willock spent last season as reserves could push for starting roles this fall.

Searles has a lot of talent to choose from, yet it will be about finding the best five for the job.

