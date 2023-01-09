Skip to main content

What Kirby Smart had to say on College GameDay

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart spoke to ESPN's College GameDay ahead of the College Football Playoff National Championship

We're just over an hour away from kickoff in Los Angeles, as Georgia and TCU will battle for the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart spoke with ESPN's Holly Rowe prior to warm-ups.

What his message has been to his team about the potential to repeat:

"It's really a simple process: Stay calm. Stay cool and collected. Be at your best when your best is required. And really be consistent. And this team's been really consistent throughout the year with the things they needed to do. They've had some really tough moments and they've some resilient moments, and we'll probably need both tonight." 

Rowe then asked Smart what conversations he's had with his quarterback, Stetson Bennett, about staying composed in these moments:

"Just being at his best. I mean, when he calms down, and does things within the system, he's really good. Doesn't need to press, doesn't need to try and be somebody he's not. Takes what the defense gives you, and, um, he likes these environments." 

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. EST on ESPN.

