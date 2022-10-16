What Kirby Smart has Learned About his Team Through Seven Weeks

Georgia is now 7-0 for the third time in Kirby Smart's head coaching career and they head into their bye week coming off of a shutout win against the Vanderbilt Commodores. The Bulldogs have had some bumps in the road to get to this point, but regardless, they remain undefeated and now prepare for the latter half of their schedule.

Following Georgia's win against Vanderbilt, Smart met with the media for his post-game press conference and we asked the head ball coach what he has learned about his team seven weeks into the season.

"Resiliency, toughness, grit. They're physical, they practice hard, play hard, they love each other. I just enjoy coaching them," said Smart. Georgia has had to overcome quite a bit this season despite remaining unbeaten up to this point. It took a come-from-behind victory against Missouri on the road to come out with a win there and there was a stretch of weeks where Georgia's offense wasn't clicking on all cylinders. However, great teams find a way to win and the Bulldogs have continued to find ways to win regardless of the circumstances.

After their game against Vanderbilt, Georgia is now averaging 41.7 points per game on offense while only allowing an average of 9.1 points per game defensively. The Bulldogs have been getting the job done on defense every single week and despite some of their offensive struggles, they still rank toward the top when it comes to putting points on the board.

The Bulldogs now head into their bye week and begin to prepare for their matchup down in Jacksonville, FL against the Florida Gators. The back half of the schedule is loaded for Georgia with games against Florida, Kentucky, Mississippi State and Tennessee, who just knocked off No. 3 Alabama with a game-winning field goal.

Georgia has looked like one of the better teams in college football so far this season and they will really find out how good of a team they are over their next couple of games. As for now though, Smart's team is in good shape to continue their battle of defending their national title and making a run to claim another.

