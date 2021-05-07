What Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint’s Return Would Mean for Georgia

Wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint was seen in a workout video Tuesday night, meaning he is close to full health.

A video surfaced Tuesday night in which Georgia wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint made a spectacular catch in the back of the end zone during a workout.

The clip quickly drew attention, and for good reason. Rosemy-Jacksaint appears to be close to full health, which is great news for this Bulldog wide receiver room.

The Bulldog coaching staff has been searching for a replacement for wide receiver George Pickens ever since he tore his ACL during spring camp. Rosemy-Jacksaint is the closest thing the Bulldogs still have to Pickens on the roster and he could be in for a massive fall if he is ready.

His skill set is comparable to what Pickens brings to an offense. Both are tall receivers who can beat man coverage down the field in to create big plays. While he may not be as refined as Pickens, Rosemy-Jacksaint has elite ball skills and was steadily learning the route tree in his freshman season.

His return has a ripple effect on this offense. Many thought that a newcomer would have to fill the shoes of an All-American caliber receiver. While Rosemy-Jacksaint’s experience is limited, he does have valuable SEC game reps that his competition does not.

Georgia can now fill the X-receiver spot by committee rather than have one player try to match Pickens’ production. Wide receivers Justin Robinson and Adonai Mitchell are extremely talented targets in their own right, and proved as much during spring practice. Pair that with Rosemy-Jacksaint and you have remedied one of your biggest concerns.

While one player can’t replace Pickens, a committee certainly can. A defense can only key on so many things. Robinson, Mitchell, and Rosemy-Jacksaint are unique, so it will be different for defenses to adjust depending on who is in the game.

Furthermore, it is just one more weapon to open up offensive coordinator Todd Monken’s offense. Georgia had serious trouble last season when they couldn’t generate down-field offense and Rosemy-Jacksaint quells that issue.

Defenses would have played man-coverage, single high safety looks, and crowded the line of scrimmage. Quarterback JT Daniels is a top-flight quarterback but if his receivers can’t generate separation down the field it no longer becomes an option.

While Rosemy-Jacksaint isn’t a game-breaker he does elevate this offense’s potential drastically.

