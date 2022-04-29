What Travon Walker Brings From Georgia To Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars have selected Georgia defensive end, Travon Walker. We bring you the details behind the selection and what Jacksonville gets in Travon Walker.

For the first time since 2009, the No. 1 overall pick the NFL Draft is a player from the University of Georgia by the name of Travon Walker. A 6'5, 272-pound defensive end by way of Thomaston, Georgia Walker shined for three years at Georgia before entering the 2022 NFL Draft where he quickly rocketed up boards. So, what does he bring to a (3-14) Jacksonville Jaguars football team? And what went into the selection.

Here's what our colleague John Shipley of Jaguar Report had to say about Walker in his final mock draft leading up to the selection:

This has been a tough pick to change in my mind. I said a few weeks ago I wouldn't move off the Aidan Hutchinson selection, and I meant it. But the Walker tidal wave hasn't stopped. Instead, the already evident smoke has become completely overwhelming. As a result, I am officially changing my prediction to Walker -- something I would have been floored at a month ago, even though we have said repeatedly he was a top option for the pick.

Though it's the versatility that Walker brings and the scheme fit that he presents that ultimately made the decision easy for Jaguars according to Shipley:

The Jaguars and general manager Trent Baalke have already laid the foundation for the Walker pick, pointing to his production within Georgia's scheme and how he compares to Hutchinson. Walker also makes more sense from the scheme fit perspective, better suiting a 3-4 than Hutchinson and offering more overall versatility.

