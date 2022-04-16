What We Learned About the Defense During G-Day

As the 2022 G-Day Spring Scrimmage comes to a close, we bring you the things we learned about the defense from Saturday's events.

Georgia's 2021 defense shattered school records, national records, and is about to break draft records at the end of the month. There's been plenty of talk about just how historically great that 2021 unit was, and there's been even more talk about how much there is to replace for this 2022 unit.

So, as the G-Day scrimmage comes to a close, we bring you the things we've learned about this Georgia defense.

Still Experimenting in the Back End

Due to the absence of Kamari Lassiter during Saturday's scrimmage, it was William Poole who saw reps at the corner opposite Kelee Ringo, and Javon Bullard who got the nod with the first-team unit at STAR. Poole was a late-season star as someone who stepped up in that Nickelback position. Now, as the 2022 season heads to the summer, he finished the spring playing corner.

Beyond that, Dan Jackson was limited in a white jersey during the scrimmage, David Daniel saw reps with the first unit as well this spring and they've yet to add Tykee Smith into the mix, the former West Virginia All-American.

Still Looking For Alphas

Turn on 2021 Georgia defense tape. You'll see half a dozen alphas, commanding the defense, controlling the calls, managing the stress of SEC offenses. That's not exactly what we saw from the defense on Saturday, and wouldn't have expected to see it either. The linebacker position didn't just lose the Butkus Award Winner, primary signal-caller, and leader of their defense in Nakobe Dean, they lost the other two — Quay Walker and Channing Tindall — in the middle of that defense.

It's going to take some time to mend this wall and get this Georgia defense back to the level of play that they've managed to obtain over the last several years.

Need a Rush

When asked about his star defensive lineman Jalen Carter on the broadcast with former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy, he mentioned Carter's pass rush:

"Pass rush. He can get after the passer with is our biggest need, we need a pass rush."

In a day and age of portal additions and recruiting, one might consider such a statement on a national broadcast a recruiting pitch to any pass rushers out there in college football that are watching. Kirby Smart, the head coach of the defending national champions is telling you, they have one primary need.

