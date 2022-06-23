Georgia's coaching staff have a lot of decisions to make after missing out on Arch Manning.

After losing out on Arch Manning, the number one overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, who picked the University of Texas over Georgia and Alabama. So it begs the question of where does Georgia go from here?

Punt on the Class Entirely

Heading into the 2022 season, Georgia has four scholarship quarterbacks on the roster. Stetson Bennett, the expected starter, is entering his final season of eligibility after using the NCAA's free year following COVID-19.

Behind Bennett, Georgia has Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff, and Gunner Stockton vying for the spots on the depth chart behind the super senior.

You've just read the depth chart after the spring. Gunner Stockton, a talented signal-caller in his own right — statistically one of the greatest high school football players in the state of Georgia, enrolled less than five months ago. Beck, a redshirt sophomore, is likely number two to Bennett this season, with Vandagriff being at number three as a redshirt freshman on the depth chart. With an already loaded quarterback room, with three players having eligibility for next season, Georgia may opt not to take a quarterback in 2023.

But What If They Do Pursue Another QB?

The two targets on Georgia's board, if they opt to pursue a signal-caller in the 2023 class still, Dylan Lonergan and Marcel Reed, stand out as the two that will likely be on top of Georgia's quarterback board.

Georgia's chances of landing Lonergan currently look to be a long shot considering there were perhaps bridges burned with such a heavy pursuit of someone else. Still, the in-state Lonergan is currently uncommitted, and Kirby Smart and company have six months to work some type of magic.

Though currently committed to Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss, Marcel Reed and offensive coordinator Todd Monken have long developed a relationship dating back to Monken's first spring in Athens. Whether or not Georgia can flip Reed away from the Rebels and Kiffin will be the big question.

Georgia's options are clear going forward regarding recruiting the quarterback position. Yet, neither option will be easy as the top quarterback in the 2024 class, Dylan Raiola, is already committed to Ohio State, even after the pursuit from the Bulldogs.

