Watkinsville, Georgia, native Whit Weeks has set his decision date after naming his top schools left in his recruitment.

The inside linebacker prospect confirmed to Julie Boudwin of Rivals' TigerDetails.com that he would be making his announcement on Saturday, July 8th, 2022. Weeks has named a top three of LSU, Georgia, and Oklahoma.

Georgia has plenty of momentum as of late after picking up two commitments this week, both of whom are 2024 prospects. First, Ny Carr, a four-star receiver out of Colquitt County High School in Moultrie, Ga., who then, in turn, was joined days later by his Colquitt County teammate and top-ranked five-star tight end Landen Thomas.

Weeks, the Oconee County High School product is the No. 51 linebacker according to the 247Sports composite rankings, which has him as a three-star prospect. With four-star linebacker CJ Allen the lone inside backer currently committed to Georgia this cycle, sources have told SI Dawgs Daily that inside linebackers coach Glenn Schumann and Georgia will take up to two more this class.

Weeks is among a prospect board that includes four-star Troy Bowles, the son of Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles, and four-star Raylen Wilson. Georgia is in a good position to land both Bowles and Wilson, leaving it up in the air as to whether or not they will land an in-state product like Weeks.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.