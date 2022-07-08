Skip to main content

Whit Weeks Sets a Decision Date & Names Top Schools

Whit Weeks, a three-star linebacker in the 2023 class has set a decision date.

Watkinsville, Georgia, native Whit Weeks has set his decision date after naming his top schools left in his recruitment. 

The inside linebacker prospect confirmed to Julie Boudwin of Rivals' TigerDetails.com that he would be making his announcement on Saturday, July 8th, 2022. Weeks has named a top three of LSU, Georgia, and Oklahoma. 

Georgia has plenty of momentum as of late after picking up two commitments this week, both of whom are 2024 prospects. First, Ny Carr, a four-star receiver out of Colquitt County High School in Moultrie, Ga., who then, in turn, was joined days later by his Colquitt County teammate and top-ranked five-star tight end Landen Thomas. 

Weeks, the Oconee County High School product is the No. 51 linebacker according to the 247Sports composite rankings, which has him as a three-star prospect. With four-star linebacker CJ Allen the lone inside backer currently committed to Georgia this cycle, sources have told SI Dawgs Daily that inside linebackers coach Glenn Schumann and Georgia will take up to two more this class. 

Weeks is among a prospect board that includes four-star Troy Bowles, the son of Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles, and four-star Raylen Wilson. Georgia is in a good position to land both Bowles and Wilson, leaving it up in the air as to whether or not they will land an in-state product like Weeks. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

99DB7A3B-41DF-4499-8EBD-D72A5A1001A0
Recruiting

LATEST: UGA Doesn't Need to Leave the State in 2024 to Sign No. 1 Class

By Brooks Austin3 hours ago
80CEAAC9-BAB6-4CB9-AC80-239806C3CDB3
News

JUST IN: 2023 WR Target Jalen Hale Narrows his Recruitment

By Harrison Reno15 hours ago
USATSI_16769118
News

JUST IN: Former UGA Edge Rusher Justin Houston Re-Signs with the Ravens

By Micah McGukin18 hours ago
37642174-CB54-48EE-A577-D02F4EBE6D5D
News

BREAKING: Landen Thomas Commits to Georgia

By Brooks AustinJul 7, 2022
USATSI_8958452
News

Mark Richt Briefly Returning to the Sidelines to Coach

By Brooks AustinJul 7, 2022
B556E2AB-2C16-4D74-9718-2AAF42C4C7AF
Recruiting

JUST IN: Speedster Anthony Evans is Down to Four Schools

By Brooks AustinJul 6, 2022
37642174-CB54-48EE-A577-D02F4EBE6D5D
News

Newest Commit Hints at Another Potential Big Commitment Coming

By Harrison RenoJul 6, 2022
4F2687F7-1D69-4476-BAB5-8C58AB98C42E
News

JUST IN: Troy Bowles is Down to A Final Three in His Recruitment

By Brooks AustinJul 6, 2022