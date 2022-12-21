Will Snellings Signs With Georgia

Georgia has a wonderful history of seeing walk-ons turn into stars on special teams. Both Rodrigo Blankenship and Jack Podlesny started their careers at Georgia as walk-ons.

The Bulldogs are hoping they’ve struck gold again with Whitewater (Fayetteville, Georgia) long snapper Will Snellings.

A three-year starter at linebacker for Whitewater, Snelling not only has an elite snap speed, but also has the ability to get down field and tackle on special teams. Long snapper isn't a position that gets a lot of attention, but Georgia has had an outstanding run of players at that position.

Dawgs Daily’s Brooks Austin broke down Snelling and what he brings to Georgia:

A legacy himself, Snelling's father, Paul Snellings played at UGA from 1994 to 1998, playing alongside Smart himself. Snellings is one of the highest-rated long snappers in the country, boasting a snap time of .67 seconds, far below the NFL league average.

Georgia currently has three long snappers currently on the roster in Payne Walker, William Mote, and Jonathan Washburn, but both Walker and Mote are upperclassmen.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN