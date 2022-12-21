Skip to main content

Will Snellings Signs With Georgia

Georgia added an elite long snapper in Will Snellings on National Signing Day.

Georgia has a wonderful history of seeing walk-ons turn into stars on special teams. Both Rodrigo Blankenship and Jack Podlesny started their careers at Georgia as walk-ons.

The Bulldogs are hoping they’ve struck gold again with Whitewater (Fayetteville, Georgia) long snapper Will Snellings.

A three-year starter at linebacker for Whitewater, Snelling not only has an elite snap speed, but also has the ability to get down field and tackle on special teams. Long snapper isn't a position that gets a lot of attention, but Georgia has had an outstanding run of players at that position. 

Dawgs Daily’s Brooks Austin broke down Snelling and what he brings to Georgia:

A legacy himself, Snelling's father, Paul Snellings played at UGA from 1994 to 1998, playing alongside Smart himself. Snellings is one of the highest-rated long snappers in the country, boasting a snap time of .67 seconds, far below the NFL league average.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

FjZmRn-WQBMNyu3

Troy Bowles Signs With Georgia

B3DBA860-4BC7-4F0D-B34C-AEA1BAE47824

AJ Harris Signs with Georgia

FjTZNjBWQAA6I76

Anthony Evans Signs With Georgia

Georgia currently has three long snappers currently on the roster in Payne Walker, William Mote, and Jonathan Washburn, but both Walker and Mote are upperclassmen.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN

FjZmRn-WQBMNyu3
News

Troy Bowles Signs With Georgia

By Christian Goeckel
B3DBA860-4BC7-4F0D-B34C-AEA1BAE47824
Recruiting

AJ Harris Signs with Georgia

By Jonathan Williams
FjTZNjBWQAA6I76
News

Anthony Evans Signs With Georgia

By Christian Goeckel
FfTe02cXEBM05fr
News

Daniel Harris Signs With Georgia

By Christian Goeckel
DBD3CFB2-54F8-4A90-AA58-1D9170A3D012
Recruiting

Tyler Williams Signs with Georgia

By Jonathan Williams
0030643-jjwf-1280x720
Recruiting

Yazeed Haynes Signs with Georgia

By Jonathan Williams
9F18D039-02C3-41CE-80D8-BC11AC16DF75
News

NSD Updates: UGA Inks A Monster out of South Carolina

By Brooks Austin
Screen Shot 2022-12-20 at 9.18.29 PM
News

CJ Allen Signs With Georgia

By Christian Kirby II