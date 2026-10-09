Bold Predictions for Georgia-Alabama Showdown

The Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs will face off on Saturday and are going to have to weather both the storm of each other and Hurricane Isaias.

As always, this matchup brings memorable moments. It brings drama. It brings instant-classics. I have to find a way to get bold with it. I lost out on all three of my bold predictions for the Vanderbilt game after hitting on one against Oklahoma.

Fortunately, I have seen this movie plenty of times. Here are three bold takes for the game between Kirby Smart’s Dawgs and Kalen DeBoer’s Crimson Tide that I think can legitimately happen.

5 Total Turnovers Between Both Teams

The ground will be wet, the wind will be hard and the rain will be coming down. The weather is projected to calm down for actual gametime, but now tabbed as Hurricane Isaias is going to make its mark all the way up the state of Alabama. You know what that means: sloppy football.

We already saw the Georgia Bulldogs struggle with fumbles during the rainy Western Kentucky game in the second week. I suspect that could be an issue again if the weather truly is complicated.

Alabama’s quarterback Keelon Russell, as good as he is, has not faced a defensive unit as talented or as violent as Georgia’s. He has been pretty clean this year, throwing only two interceptions and losing only one fumble to this point, but I predict he turns the ball over at least once himself. I would probably predict that even without the weather.

Turnovers happen when these two teams face off. The weather will induce more of them. I am predicting five will come true.

Gunner Stockton Scores Two Touchdowns on the Ground

Georgia’s redshirt senior quarterback has yet to score a touchdown with his legs this season – something he did 10 times in 2025, leading the Dawgs in that category. I think he will do it twice on Saturday night.

Stockton has not carried the ball near as much this season as he did at this point a year ago. He exploded for almost 100 yards on the ground at Arkansas thanks to a career-long 62-yard run.

Georgia also hasn’t played in a big game yet. Stockton’s legs were a favorite in their important matchups a season ago. The danger comes in the red zone for opposing defenses.

In 2025:

He had a red zone rushing touchdown against Tennessee. He ran two in against Kentucky. He scored the dagger with his legs against both Texas and Auburn. He ran one in from 22 yards out against Ole Miss in the regular season and then ran for two scores against the Rebels in the Sugar Bowl.

I think Stockton will find the end zone again, and I think it will happen twice. It is the piece of Georgia’s red zone offense - which is extremely multiple - that hasn’t been dished out yet this season.

Nate Frazier has his first 100-Yard Game of the Season

Especially because of the potentially awful weather, I think Georgia is going to run the football a ton. Nate Frazier has gotten his rest since getting dinged up against Arkansas. He was off to a super hot start that has been slowed down due to him virtually missing 2.5 games.

Chauncey Bowens has been ruled out for this game due to a foot injury he suffered last weekend. Even with the emergence and explosiveness of Dwight Phillips Jr., Frazier will likely see the bulk of the touches out of the backfield.

Georgia operates a committee-style running back room, and Smart keeps saying that Georgia will continue to spread the football around. Frazier is still the lead back, and he will have his touches increased in big games.