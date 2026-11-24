ATHENS - Signing Day is right around the corner and the Georgia Bulldogs are on their way to sign another elite recruiting class. Kirby Smart currently has 24 commitments in the 2027 class led by three five-star prospects in offensive tackle Mark Matthews, running back Kemon Spell and tight end Jaxon Dollar.

The Bulldogs are ranked 10th in the current eam recruiting rankings according to the Rivals Industry rankings, but if they can close strong with a couple of big flips, they could push for a top-5 class or better when it's all said and done.

Here a some flip candidates to keep a close eye over the next several weeks..

Five-star EDGE David Jacobs Jr.

Ranked as the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2027 class, Jacobs is an elite EDGE defender at 6-foot-5 235-pounds for Blessed Trinity High School in Roswell, Georgia. Currently committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes, Jacobs Jr. is a UGA legacy who has been a major Bulldog target since the beginning of his recruitment. The Bulldogs only have one EDGE commitment in the current cycle and are hoping to steal away Jacobs at the final hour. Sources say there's a real chance Jacobs could open things up, and if he does, look for Georgia, Miami and Tennessee to go all out for the dynamic pass-rushing defender.

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

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Five-star safety Kamauri Dorsey

Another in-state defender committed elsewhere, Dorsey is a dynamic safety south of Atlanta who has been committed to Texas A&M for over a year now. Ranked as the No. 9 overall prospect in the 2027 class and the No. 3 prospect in Georgia, Dorsey was a major Bulldog target early on and with the Aggies performing poorly on the field, there's always a chance Dorsey could open his options. The Dawgs have three safeties already on the commit list, but if Dorsey were to open things up, sources say the Bulldogs would happily make room.

Three-star receiver Jamar Taylor

A sleeper wide receiver to know in Deleware, Taylor is a big wideout with plenty of size at 6-foot-4 210-pounds who is currently committed to Rutgers. A three-star prospect from Salesianum High, Taylor is having a fantastic senior season and holds an offer from the Bulldogs. The Dawgs have two receivers on the commit list already in four-star Jamir Dean and three-star Taurean Rawlins, so if they want to add a third, Taylor is someone to keep a close eye on.

Another linebacker?

Three-star linebackers Drew Williams at Sequoyah (GA) and Darien Tomlin from Woodford County (DE) are two fast-rising defenders to keep a close on that have been in contact with the Georgia staff this fall. Both are smart, productive linebackers that Georgia fans need to know about. The Bulldogs only have one linebacker on the commit list in McEachern (GA) standout Joakim Gouda, so don't be surprised if Georgia pushes for a flip close to Signing Day.