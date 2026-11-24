ATHENS - Georgia football coach Kirby Smart usually moves pretty fast when coaching staff changes occur on his watch, so what will the 11-year head coach do now that Glenn Schumann is headed to Florida State?

What Happened?

Florida State hired Glenn Schumann to be its next head coach - replacing the vacancy that existed after the Noles fired Mike Norvell earlier this season. Multiple reports from USA Today last week linked Schumann to the job. ESPN’s Andrea Adelson broke the news Monday night that Schumann and Florida State have agreed to a five-year deal for him to coach the Seminoles.

What about the rest of Georgia’s Season and the College Football Playoff?

Adelson reported that Schumann will remain with the Bulldogs for the rest of the regular season as well as any post-season games. The calendar allows Schumann some leniency he would not have been afforded in the past.

Singing Day is next Wednesday, December 2nd. The NCAA’s Transfer Portal does not open until January 4th - at least three days from the end of all of the CFP’s quarterfinals - and closes a week later.

So he could attend practices and coach in Georgia’s games all the way to the CFP National Championship Game in Las Vegas in late January.

Who could replace Glenn Schumann as Georgia football’s defensive coordinator?

Keep an eye on these four candidates to replace Schumann, but one is the most-likely of the bunch. Kirby Smart has hired from within more often than not of late (Dan Lanning, Schumann, Mike Boo) to fill vacant coordinator spots.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Travaris Robinson - Georgia co-defensive coordinator, safeties coach

Robinson is the most-likely move for Kirby Smart to make in Athens - and it is the most-expected as well. Robinson is already in Athens serving as the co-defensive coordinator right now. The person with that title has elevated to defensive coordinator twice under Smart. Robinson came to Athens in 2024. Before that the Miami native was a GA at Auburn before becoming a position coach at Western Kentucky, Southern Miss, Texas Tech, Florida, Auburn, South Carolina, Miami and Alabama for Nick Saban’s final team. He played at Auburn before a two-year stint in the NFL.

Dave Aranda - Former Baylor head coach

Aranda was let go at Baylor after coming a 40-40 record as head coach of the Bears. His most successful season was in 2021 when Bayor went 12-2 and won the Sugar Bowl. He’s most well known beyond that for his time as defensive coordinator at LSU during the Tigers’ national championship season in 2019. His Wisconsin defense in 2015 was the No. 2 total defense in the nation. He has guided a top-ten defense four times in his career as defensive coordinator.

Will Muschamp - Texas defensive coordinator

Muschamp was co-defensive coordinator with Schumann during Georgia’s 2022 season. He’s now the defensive coordinator at Texas, and the Longhorn’s defense is one of the best in the nation. There are obvious ties for Muschamp back to Georgia - he played there, coached there and is a long-time friend of Smart.

Andrew Thacker - Georgia stars coach

Thacker left Georgia Tech before the 2024 season as a position coach to become quality control on the defensive side of the ball for the Bulldogs. He’s spent a year in the NFL (2014, Falcons), and has extensive experience in college football from time as a graduate assistant at UCF and Oklahoma State, to being a position coach at Southern Miss, UCF, Kennesaw, Temple, Tech and now as the Nickels/Stars coach at UGA.

He played at Furman from 2004-07.