2025 DL Elijah Griffin Talks Recruitment with Miami, USC and Georgia Football
2025 defensive line prospect Elijah Griffin talks about his recruitment with USC, Miami and Georgia.
Georgia has already made some nice additions to their 2025 recruiting class and Elijah Griffin out of Savannah Christian Prep is another big-time prospect that the Bulldogs would love to add to the mix. Griffin is a defensive lineman and is rated as one of the top players in the country. Dawgs Daily got the chance to catch up with Griffin and get the latest update on his recruitment.
On what he is looking forward to seeing at Miami from the Hurricanes:
"Honestly I just want to be able to take my mom, my little sister and also my grandma just for them to get the same experiences that I got when I went down there cause I just went with my uncle," Griffin said. "I just want to bring my whole family down so they can feel the vibe and see what I see. It's just good to have more eyes than just my own because everyone has different perspectives on different things so just hearing that feedback from my mom and grandma because what she sees, I might not see something that she sees."
On what he is looking forward to about USC and what it means for other in-state players to be committed there:
"Justus Terry, Isaiah Gibson, we all have a group chat so just to see those guys and have fun with them, I mean it's LA you can't go wrong with it. The beaches, the food is great but you know most importantly the coaching. Coach {Henderson] he coached one of the best players to ever play the game, Aaron Donald, so the proof is in the pudding. You know what he brings to the table, he always brings that dog work mentality and he's a great guy, down to earth guy so his story, his background, it always sticks out to me."
What the relationship with Georgia and coach Tray Scott has been like:
"It all started in eighth grade so this process throughout the past four years has been incredible and [Coach Scott] has a great relationship with my mom, they talk almost any other time they can and that relationship with Coach Scott is special. He's a special dude, I mean he to have in 2022 five d-lineman drafted, that's insane, that's very rare in a coach, You know he sticks out a lot as well, his background he comes from nothing and he's a down to earth guy."
Griffin mentioned that he plans to take an official visit to Georgia this fall and will likely take his decision all the way down to early nation signing day. Griffin also has a relationship with current Georgia defensive lineman Warren Brinson and they have known each other since Griffin was in seventh grade.
