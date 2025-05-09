2026 Offensive Lineman Zykie Helton Announces Final Four - Includes Georgia Football
Zykie Helton, a 2026 offensive lineman, has announced his final four and included Georgia.
The Georgia Bulldogs have been working on filling out the rest of their 2026 recruiting class. They recently landed five-star quarterback Jared Curtis and now they are in the mix for another offensive player. Zykie Helton, out of Carrollton High School, has announced his final four which includes Georgia, Alabama, Georgia Tech and Florida State.
Helton is rated a three-star prospect, the 443rd-best player in the country, the 42nd-best interior offensive lineman and the 54th-best player in the state, according to composite rankings. He has official visits lined up to Georgia, Florida and Georgia Tech in that order this summer.
Now that Georgia has acquired their signal caller for the class, they are now trying to add some protection upfront in this class. They recently picked up Graham Houston from Buford and are in the mix to land five-star Jackson Cantwell, who is set to commit next week. Now, they are in the final mix for Helton.
The Georgia bulldogs currently have seven players committed in the 2026 recruiting class. As the summer approaches, it can be expected the Bulldogs will only build even more momentum on the trail with official visits coming up on the calendar. Helton has not yet set a commitment date but his official visit to Athens will be a big one.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Vance Spafford, WR
- Lincoln Keys, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
