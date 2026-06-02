2027 OT Kennedee Jackson Announces Commitment Between Georgia and Florida

Kennedee Jackson, an offensive lineman in the 2027 class, has announced his commitment to Georgia.

The Georgia Bulldogs are attempting to get some momentum rolling on the recruiting trail. They have picked up several commits over the last couple of days, but Tuesday did not get off to a similar start. Offensive lineman Kenndedee Jackson has committed to Florida.

Jackson is rated as a four-star prospect, the 139th-best player in the country, the 14th-best offensive tackle in the class and the 14th-best player in the state of Georgia, according to Rivals' industry rankings. Jackson chose the Gators over the likes of Georgia Tech, Georgia, LSU and Auburn.

Kennedee Jackson Commits to Florida Over Georgia, Auburn, LSU and Georgia Tech

Jan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart reacts after a play against the Mississippi Rebels in the third quarter during the 2026 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Jackson would have become the fifth offensive lineman to commit to Georgia's 2027 class. Kelsey Adams, Ty Johnson, DJ Dotson and Abraham Eisenhower are the current commits.

Georgia recently made a switch at offensive line coach this offseason. Stacy Searels switched to an offensive analyst role and Phil Rauscher was named the new offensive line coach. Rauscher was hired in the 2025 offseason, and has a long list of ties to the NFL. Despite that, it doesn't look like he is having an issue recruiting at the college level.

The Bulldogs had a rough go in the month of May. They lost five-star cornerback Donte Wright to Miami, Jerry Outhouse Jr. decommitted and then committed to UCLA shortly after, Andrew Beard committed to Florida and Peter Bourque committed to Virginia Tech over Georgia.

However, it's usually this time of year when the Bulldogs start to pick up momentum on the trail and the commitments start pouring in for them. Last year, Georgia was essentially done with its recruiting class before the season even started. That's not to say this year will be the same, but to show what Georgia is capable of in a very short amount of time.

The headliner of Georgia's class is five-star running back Kemon Spell, with four-star tight end Jaxon Dollar right there with him.

The Bulldogs are up to 11 total commits in the 2027 class. About the same size their 2025 class was this time last year. Here is a look at every play that is currently committed to Georgia in this year's cycle.

Georgia Football 2027 Recruiting Class:

Kemon Spell, RB

Jaxon Dollar, TE

Kelsey Adams, OT

Ty Johnson, OT

Abraham Eisenhower, OL

Noah Parker, RB

Temorris Campbell, LB

Waylon Wooten, DL

Taurean Rawlins, WR

DJ Dotson, OT

Joakim Gouda, LB