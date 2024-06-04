4-Star Safety Prospect Lagonza Hayward Announces Commitment Date
Lagonza Hayward, an extremely talented safety in the class of 2025 has set the date for his commitment.
One of the most highly coveted prospects in the class of 2025 has set the date in which they will be committing to their school of choice. Lagonza Hayward, a 4-star safety from Toombs County High School has announced that he will be announcing his commitment on August 7th.
The Bulldogs have been involved in the recruitment of Hayward since offering him in February of this year. However, Georgia's defensive backs coach Travaris Robinson has been developing a relationship with Hayward since his coaching days at Alabama.
“It wasn’t like he [Robinson] just started recruiting me when he got to Georgia because he was also recruiting me at Bama.” Said Hayward in an interview with Dawgs Daily. “So, he just picked up where he left off when he got to Georgia. He’s cool people.”
Hayward will announce his commitment on August 7th, experts believe that his recruitment has been narrowed down to Georgia or Tennessee, but there is still plenty of opportunity for surprises.
