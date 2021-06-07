BREAKING: Bear Alexander Decommits from Georgia

Bear Alexander Decommits from Georgia
Keithian Alexander, otherwise known as "Bear" announced today via social media that he would be de-committing from the University of Georgia in favor of reopening his recruitment.
The 6-foot-4 325-pound defensive linemen out of Fort Worth, Texas, was a huge addition to the Georgia 2022 recruiting class in February of 2021. Bear was seen as a potential immediate replacement for Georgia's current nose tackle, senior Jordan Davis.
Alexander's commitment was a welcomed addition to Georgia's 2022 class as he joined fellow SI All-American defensive Tyre West and edge rusher Darris Smith. Now back on the open market, Big Bear will undoubtedly be a highly-touted prospect, rated as one of the top defensive linemen in a talent cycle for defensive linemen.
This now knocks the Georgia class back down to a 11 verbal commitments heading into the middle of June.
You May Also Like
2023 Starts with LT Overton & Arch Manning
Ranking Top Priorities Remaining on Georgia's Board
Join the community
Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI
Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI