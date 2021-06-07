BREAKING: Bear Alexander Decommits from Georgia

The five-star rated defensive tackle of the 2022 class, Bear Alexander, has decided to back off his commitment from the University of Georgia.

Keithian Alexander, otherwise known as "Bear" announced today via social media that he would be de-committing from the University of Georgia in favor of reopening his recruitment.

The 6-foot-4 325-pound defensive linemen out of Fort Worth, Texas, was a huge addition to the Georgia 2022 recruiting class in February of 2021. Bear was seen as a potential immediate replacement for Georgia's current nose tackle, senior Jordan Davis.

Alexander's commitment was a welcomed addition to Georgia's 2022 class as he joined fellow SI All-American defensive Tyre West and edge rusher Darris Smith. Now back on the open market, Big Bear will undoubtedly be a highly-touted prospect, rated as one of the top defensive linemen in a talent cycle for defensive linemen.

This now knocks the Georgia class back down to a 11 verbal commitments heading into the middle of June.

You May Also Like

2023 Starts with LT Overton & Arch Manning

Ranking Top Priorities Remaining on Georgia's Board

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI