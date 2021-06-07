BREAKING: Bear Alexander Decommits from Georgia

Sports Illustrated home
Bear Alexander Decommits from Georgia

The five-star rated defensive tackle of the 2022 class, Bear Alexander, has decided to back off his commitment from the University of Georgia.
Keithian Alexander, otherwise known as "Bear" announced today via social media that he would be de-committing from the University of Georgia in favor of reopening his recruitment. 

The 6-foot-4 325-pound defensive linemen out of Fort Worth, Texas, was a huge addition to the Georgia 2022 recruiting class in February of 2021. Bear was seen as a potential immediate replacement for Georgia's current nose tackle, senior Jordan Davis. 

Alexander's commitment was a welcomed addition to Georgia's 2022 class as he joined fellow SI All-American defensive Tyre West and edge rusher Darris Smith. Now back on the open market, Big Bear will undoubtedly be a highly-touted prospect, rated as one of the top defensive linemen in a talent cycle for defensive linemen. 

This now knocks the Georgia class back down to a 11 verbal commitments heading into the middle of June. 

