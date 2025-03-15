Brady Marchese, 2026 Wide Receiver, Announces Commitment to Georgia Football
Brady Marchese, a 2026 wide receiver, has committed to Georgia.
The 2026 recruiting class is starting to heat up as prospects are scheduling their official visits and announcing their college commitments and the Georgia Bulldogs just picked up a commitment. Brady Marchese, a wide receiver in the class, has announced his commitment to Georgia.
Marchese is rated as a three-star prospect, the 411th-best player in the country, the 66th-best wide receiver and the 47th-best player in the state of Georgia, according to composite rankings. Marchese is scheduled to take an official visit to Georgia this summer on June 6th as well.
He will also be taking official visits to Georgia Tech, West Virginia and Virginia Tech after his visit to Athens. The Cartersville High School prospect becomes the second wide receiver to join Georgia's 2026 class. Vance Spafford committed to the Dawgs last year and has remained committed thus far.
Georgia brought in a loaded wide receiver class in 2025. The Dawgs needed to add some depth at wide receiver and they got a mixture of talents from last year's class. It was the most talented wide receiver class Georgia has brought in since 2019, which included George Pickens.
Wide receivers coach James Coley may not land another class like he did in 2025 this recruiting class, but he is already putting in a strong effort to make sure he keeps adding solid prospects to his room.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Vance Spafford, WR
- Lincoln Keys, TE
- Jontavius Wyman, CB
- Seven Cloud, DL (JUCO)
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
