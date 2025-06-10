Brady Marchese Shuts Down Recruitment, Stays Committed to Georgia
2026 wide receiver Brady Marchese has shut down his recruitment.
The Georgia Bulldogs have been picking up momentum on the recruiting trail as of late, especially since official visits started up. They have now locked down one of their recruits as Brady Marchese has shut down his recruitment amidst rumors of him flipping to Michigan.
Marchese committed to Georgia back in March. He is rated a four-star prospect, the 250th-best player in the country, the 42nd-best wide receiver and the 29th-best player in the state of Georgia, according to composite rankings.
Marchese was recently on an official visit to Georgia. Following the weekend, rumors started swirling of Marchese flipping to the Michigan Wolverines. Shortly after that, Marchese announced he was sticking with the Bulldogs and has officially shut down his recruitment. A big win for the Bulldogs on the trail.
The Bulldogs now have 13 players committed to the class. They picked up recent commitments from Justice Fitzpatrick and Zachary Lewis. Marchese remains with Vance Spafford and Ryan Mosley as the three wide receiver commits in the class.
The Bulldogs will continue to host a litany of athletes on official visits over the next few weekends. In typical Georgia fashion, they have capitalized on those opportunities and picked up multiple commits.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Vance Spafford, WR
- Lincoln Keys, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
- Jordan Smith, S
- Justice Fitzpatrick, CB
- Graham Houston, OL
- Ryan Mosley, WR
- Zachary Lewis, OL
- Brady Marchese, WR
