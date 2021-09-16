BREAKING: CJ Madden Makes College Decision

The Bulldogs picked up another commitment from the class of 2022. Outside linebacker Carlton Madden Jr. has pledged his services to the Bulldogs, bringing the total number of commits in the cycle to seventeen.

Madden attends Cedar Grove High School in Ellenwood, Georgia, where he is most notably teammates with defensive tackle Christen Miller, another top target for Georgia in the 2022 class.

Georgia offered Madden after seeing him on his unofficial visit in June. The staff was very impressed with his measurables and offered him shortly after his visit.

He was initially committed to Colorado before the summer started. However, after he began attending camps due to the lifting of the dead period, Madden began to receive attention from higher-profile programs.

After impressing in his workout the first time on campus, Georgia brought him back for a second visit. This time being sure to make Madden feel like a priority the second time around. Madden would end up meeting with defensive coordinator and outside linebackers coach Dan Lanning, suggesting his physical attributes suggest that he could develop into an impact starter for the Bulldogs down the road as an outside backer.

He stands at 6-foot- and weighs 238 lbs. while running a 4.88-second forty-yard dash. Madden also has a 32-inch vertical leap, adding to an already impressive athletic profile.

The Georgia staff believes in Madden long-term. Unfortunately, the ranking services don't have him as a major recruit, but that shouldn't make you any less excited about this commitment and is likely to change before things are done this season. Madden holds the potential to be considered an absolute steal for Georgia in a few years.

