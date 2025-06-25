Corey Howard Commits to Georgia - What He Brings to the Bulldogs
What defensive line commit Corey Howard brings to Georgia football.
The Georgia Bulldogs continue to stockpile talent on the defensive side of the ball, and Corey Howard is the latest standout to join the mix. Howard brings a unique combination of physicality, technique, and intelligence that fits perfectly into what Georgia looks for in a disruptive front-seven defender.
Howard’s ability to disengage from offensive linemen and find the football is one of his most polished traits. He consistently stands up blockers at the point of attack, sheds with authority, and makes clean tackles on the ball carrier. Whether he’s anchoring against the run or crashing down from the edge, Howard understands leverage and hand placement at a high level.
In the pass rush department, Howard shines with both awareness and execution. He has a natural sense for when to make his move on the quarterback and doesn’t allow himself to get washed too far upfield a mistake many young pass rushers make. Instead, Howard maintains contain and forces the quarterback to stay in the pocket, creating opportunities for sacks rather than missed chances.
What makes Howard especially dangerous is his complete arsenal of pass rush moves. Whether he’s hitting an offensive lineman with a smooth swim move, converting speed to power with a bull rush, or using finesse to shed a block and crash the pocket, Howard shows the kind of versatility that can keep any offensive tackle guessing.
Beyond the physical tools, Howard brings a strong football IQ to Athens. He understands situations, adapts mid-play, and plays with discipline qualities that Georgia’s coaching staff highly values. If he continues on this trajectory, Howard has all the makings to become the next elite pass rusher developed under Georgia’s storied defensive program.
With his motor, skillset, and intelligence, Corey Howard is poised to make a serious impact between the hedges.
