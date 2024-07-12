Derek Meadows, 2025 Wide Receiver, Pushes Back Commitment Date
Derek Meadows, a 2025 wide receiver, has elected to push back his commitment date.
Georgia football has picked up a lot of momentum on the recruiting trail this summer as they have landed recruit after recruit. That's not to say they have landed every single player they have been in the mix for, but they've landed just about every single one of them. One recruit that they are still in the mix for is wide receiver Derek Meadows who has elected to push his commitment date back to July 20th.
Meadows was initially going to commit on Saturday uly 13th but that has now been pushed back an entire week. The wide receiver out of Bishop Gorman is rated as one of the best wide receivers in the class. He is rated as a four-star prospect, the 68th-best player, the 10th-best wide receiver and the best player in the state of Nevada, according to 247 sports composite rankings.
Him pushing his commitment back could end up being great news for Georgia. Meadows appeared to be a Notre Dame lean but now the Bulldogs still have time to work on this recruitment and see if they can shift the tides into their direction and land another elite wide receiver in this class.
Right now Georgia has four wide receiver commits - Landon Roldan, Thomas Blackshear, Talyn Taylor and Tyler Williams. The Bulldogs would like to add a fifth to that list and Meadows seems like a canddiate to become that. The Bulldogs of course are also still trying to work a flip for CJ Wiley from Florida State to Georgia.
Georgia Football 2025 Football Commits
- Elyiss Williams, TE
- Jadon Perlotte, LB
- Darren Ikinnagbon, EDGE
- Ethan Barbour, TE
- Ryan Montgomery, QB
- Mason Short, OT
- Stephon Shivers, DT
- Bo Walker, RB
- Thomas Blackshear, WR
- Zayden Walker, LB
- Talyn Taylor, WR
- Dontrell Glover, IOL
- Isaiah Gibson, EDGE
- Tyler Williams, WR
- Landon Roldan, WR
- Christian Garrett, DL
- Todd Robinson, DB
- Christian Garrett, DL
- Jaylan Morgan, S
Other Georgia News:
- Kirby Smart Will Reach This Historic Milestone During the 2024 College Football Season
- Brock Bowers Continuing to Make Strides in Camp With Raiders
- Georgia Amongst List of Overrated Teams in College Football
Join the Community:
Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily