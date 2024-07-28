Elijah Griffin Cuts Recruiting List Down to Three, Includes Georgia Football
Elijah Griffin, one of the top players in the country, has cut his recruiting list down to Miami, USC and Georgia football.
One of the best players in the country remains uncommitted as defensive lineman Elijah Griffin continues to weigh his options, but the list of schools still in the mix just got cut down to three schools. Griffin announced that he will be choosing between three schools which includes the Miami Hurricanes, the USC Trojans and the Georgia Bulldogs.
Griffin is rated as the fourth-best player in the country, a five-star prospect, the best defensive lineman and the best player in the state of Georgia in the 2025 recruiting class. Back in March he announced he had cut his list down to 12 but now that list has been cut to just three schools after weighing out his options this summer.
Georgia has been in heavy pursuit of Griffin and would love to add him to the class. The Bulldogs already landed Isaiah Gibson, another top-ranked defensive lineman from the state of Georgia while also continuing to recruit Griffin and Justus Terry. If Georgia is able to pull off commitments from all three of Gibson, Terry and Griffin, it would be a class for the ages.
Georgia currently has 21 total commits in the 2025 recruiting class. Their defensive line class currently consists of Gibson, Christian Garrett and Stephon Shivers. A really solid haul already that defensive line coach Tray Scott has built with more names that are expected to be added into the mix.
Georgia Football 2025 Football Commits
- Elyiss Williams, TE
- Jadon Perlotte, LB
- Darren Ikinnagbon, EDGE
- Ethan Barbour, TE
- Ryan Montgomery, QB
- Mason Short, OT
- Stephon Shivers, DT
- Bo Walker, RB
- Thomas Blackshear, WR
- Zayden Walker, LB
- Talyn Taylor, WR
- Dontrell Glover, IOL
- Isaiah Gibson, EDGE
- Tyler Williams, WR
- Landon Roldan, WR
- Shamari Earls, DB
- Todd Robinson, DB
- Christian Garrett, DL
- Jaylan Morgan, S
- Rashad Johnson, S
- Cortez Smith, OL
