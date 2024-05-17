Five-Star, Must Have Target, Zayden Walker Talks Relationship with Georgia
Peach State linebacker Zayden Walker previews official visits and updates recruitment with Georgia football and others.
If you've started for Glenn Schumann in the last 5 seasons, dating back to the pairing of Tae Crowder and Monty Rice, you've been drafted in the NFL Draft. Monty Rice, Tae Crowder, Nakobe Dean, Quay Walker, and Channing Tindall have all been drafted in the NFL and they are all currently on NFL rosters. That's nearly have a decade of ELITE production and development at the linebacker position at Georgia.
That makes every five-star linebacker, particularly in the state of Georgia, seemingly a must-have for Schumann and this Georgia defense. In 2025, Zayden Walker is that five-star in-state linebacker. In a recruitment cycle that's seemingly coming to a head, Walker caught up with Dawgs Daily and talks where Georgia stands and previews his official visits.
When asked what he wanted to see from Georgia on his official visit, Walker made it clear, he doesn't need to see anything new, just keep doing they are doing:
"I feel like they've already showed me everything I need to know and see because I've already been there a lot. I just expect them to keep doing what they've been doing. They are leading right now, so I just expect them to keep showing me love and my family the love."
Walker has been playing predominantly on the EDGE in high school, though given his 6'3, 220 pound frame, his collegiate and NFL future will come at the inside linebacker position. It's something Walker is very aware of, and the development portion of his decision will play a major role because of it.
Walker on needing a great ILB teacher at the next level:
"I definitely want a coach that's going to develop me in the best way possible because I know it's not an easy transition. So, I just want a coach that can pull out my full potential at inside linebacker."
As of right now, Walker will take official visits to South Carolina and Miami right now, with a commitment date set for July 5th.
Georgia 2025 Football Commits
- Elyiss Williams, TE
- Jadon Perlotte, LB
- Darren Ikinnagbon, EDGE
- Ethan Barbour, TE
- Ryan Montgomery, QB
- Mason Short, OT
- Stephon Shivers, DT
- Bo Walker, RB
- Thomas Blackshear, WR
