Five-star Wide Receiver Cederian Morgan Set to Take Official Visit to Georgia
Five-star wide receiver Cederian Morgan is set to take an official visit to Georgia.
The Georgia Bulldogs are starting to pick up some momentum in the 2026 recruiting class, and at the perfect time with official visits coming up this summer. The Bulldogs have recently landed two commitments in the class, one of which was QB Jared Curtis, and they are set to host another five-star in the coming days.
Wide receiver Cederian Morgan will be taking an official visit to Georgia on May 30th. He has also announced he will be announcing his commitment on July 2nd. He has narrowed his decision down to Clemson, Colorado, Georgia, Florida, Auburn and Alabama.
Morgan is rated a five-star prospect, the 13th-best player in the country, the third-best wide receiver in the class and the number one player in the state of Alabama, according to composite rankings.
Considering the programs that remain in the mix, Morgan being out of the state and him being one of the top players in the country, this will be a tough one for Georgia to win out on, but it looks like they're going to get a shot at it.
Georgia currently has eight commits in the 2026 recruiting class. The two most recent pickups are Curtis and safety Jordan Smith. The Bulldogs were also in the mix for five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell, but he ultimately chose the Miami Hurricanes on Tuesday.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Vance Spafford, WR
- Lincoln Keys, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
- Jordan Smith, S
