LATEST: ELITE DB Says He's Ready to Make a Decision

    • October 29, 2021
    Georgia Target Joenel Aguero Ready to Make Decision

    Georgia is heavily involved in one of the nation's premier defensive backs in 2023, Joenel Aguero who has made it known he's ready to make a decision.
    Author:

    Bulldog fans are no stranger to IMG Academy. Nolan Smith, Warren Brinson, Marlin Dean, Xavian Sorey, and Lovasea Carroll are all byproducts of the esteemed football powerhouse in Bradenton, Florida. 

    The 2022 class bolsters a litany of prospects that Georgia has and is actively recruiting. From Kamari Wilson, Bear Alexander, Keon Sabb, Jihaad Campbell, and Daylen Everette.  

    And as you would imagine, it doesn't stop with the 2022 class down there either. Georgia is heavily involved in one of the nation's premier defensive backs in 2023, Joenel Aguero who has made it known he's ready to make a decision. 

    On a field with dozens of Power 5 football players this fall when SI All American's John Garcia went to see American Heritage play IMG Academy — two of the nation's most elite programs — Garcia left most impressed with Aguero. Saying this of the young prospect: 

    DB Joenel Aguero (2023) worked multiple spots in the IMG secondary and filled in as the signal-caller at safety after Wilson's ejection. The junior has good length and is already filled out and he's armed with a smooth backpedal and foot quickness, but his range was how he flashed brightest late in the game. Aguero thwarted the best scoring attempt for AHS in the game's final minutes, breaking from the hash to the pylon by the time Murphy completed a quick drop in time to dislodge a one-handed attempt from Inniss. 

    Georgia has a great shot here with Aguero if he is indeed ready to make his commitment. They've had him on campus multiple times since June of 2021, they are in a great place with one of his closest teammates in Kamari Wilson as well. 

    Aguero (Left) and Kamari Wilson (Middle) 

    Aguero (Left) and Kamari Wilson (Middle) 

    Read More

    Georgia has placed Aguero as a high priority in this 2023 class and they've recruited him as such leading up to the conclusion of his Junior season at IMG. 

    Brooks Austin

