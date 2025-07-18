Four Star DL Valdin Sone Announces Commitment To Georgia
Four-star Valdin Sone announced his pledge to the Georgia Bulldogs. Sone chose the Bulldogs over Florida, Texas, Auburn, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and others.
According to 247Sports, Sone is a four-star prospect, the No. 3 player in Virginia, the No. 4 DL, and the No. 45 player nationally. Sone has continued to rise up the recruiting boards with his block-shedding ability and ability to cause chaos.
Sone is massive at 6’4 and 320 pounds and is a massive human in the middle of the defense. He engulfs space and uses his physical stature to push opposing offensive linemen back and create disruptive plays in the backfield.
What is most impressive is how developed he is despite only playing football for a few years since moving to the United States from Sweden. He’s already a national prospect and one of the best. He was named a Navy All-American, where he made several plays during one of the biggest high school all-star games in the country, solidifying him as a top prospect.
Sone is the sixth defensive line prospect for the Bulldogs. The highest-ranked is James Johnson, who was ranked as a top 10 player from Rivals this week. Georgia also has Pierre Dean, Carter Luckie, Preston Carey, and Corey Howard. Georgia already has the No. 1 class in 2026 and continues to add blue chip prospects to its team, making for a bright future for the Bulldogs with all the elite prospects they are bringing in.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Lincoln Keyes, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
- Jordan Smith, S
- Justice Fitzpatrick, CB
- Graham Houston, OL
- Ryan Mosley, WR
- Carter Luckie, DL
- Zachary Lewis, OL
- Zykie Helton, OL
- Ekene Ogboko, OL
- Caden Harris, CB
- Harran Zeurikat, K
- Wade Register, P
- Corey Howard, EDGE
- Khamari Brooks, Edge
- Shadarius Toodle, LB
- Craig Dandridge
- Jae Lamar, RB
- Chace Calicut, S
- PJ Dean, DL
- Preston Carey, DL
- Brayden Fogle, TE
- Tyriq Green, ATH
- Nick Abrams, LB
- Valdin Sone, DL
