Georgia Bulldogs Check In on Five-Star Running Back in 2026 Recruiting Class
The Georgia Bulldogs hit the recruiting trail this week to check in on five-star running back Derek Cooper.
Georgia's football staff hit the recruiting trail hard this week to go check out some of the prospects they are targeting in the 2026 recruiting class. Offensive coordinator Mike Bobo stopped by to see several top-rated quarterbacks and now running backs coach Josh Crawford stopped by to see a very important running back prospect.
Derrek Cooper is one of the top running back prospects in the upcoming cycle and he shared on social media a picture of himself and running backs coach Josh Crawford. An important visit for the Bulldogs as Cooper is set to check out some major programs this summer.
Cooper announced in March that he will be taking visits this summer to Auburn, Miami, Alabama, Georgia, Penn State and Ohio State in that order. He will be in Athens on June 13th.
The Florida prospect is rated a five-star, the 28th-best player in the country, the second-best athlete in the class and the second-best player in the state, according to composite rankings.
Based on the schools that are in the mix for this one, it's going to be a tough recruitment to win. For Georgia fans, it should be nice to see that Coach Crawford is doing everything he can to make sure this one ends up in Athens.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Vance Spafford, WR
- Lincoln Keys, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
