Georgia's Mike Bobo Visiting 2026 Recruiting Prospects, Including Jared Curtis
Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo has been busy on the trail, visiting some important 2026 prospects.
The 2026 recruiting class is starting to heat up as we enter the middle of the college football offseason. The Georgia Bulldogs are in the mix for several big names in the 2026 recruiting class and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo has been on the trail visiting several of them this week.
Sources have confirmed to Georgia Bulldogs on SI that Bobo went to visit quarterback Jaden O'Neal on Monday, quarterback Bowe Bentley on Tuesday and is now visiting Jared Curtis in Tennessee on Wednesday ahead of Curtis' May 5th decision.
Georgia is in a battle with Oregon for five-star Curtis. If the Bulldogs land Curtis on the 5th, that si who they will roll with in the 2026 recruiting class. If the Ducks swipe Curtis, Bentley and O'Neal will be the next options Georgia fights for to add to the class.
The Bulldogs appear to be in good standing with all three prospects and will land one of the three quarterbacks in the class. It all will just depend on what Curtis wants to do in the next few days. Regardless, Bobo is making sure he checks all of the boxes with all three prospects.
Georgia currently has six players committed in the 2026 recruiting class. In typical Georgia fashion, the Dawgs are setting up to potentially have a massive summer that will likely result in an onslaught of commitments.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Vance Spafford, WR
- Lincoln Keys, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
