Georgia Football 2026 Commit Shuts Down Recruitment
Georgia's 2026 running back commit Jae Lamar has announced that he has shut down his recruitment.
Things have cooled off for the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2026 recruiting class as the Bulldogs have essentially locked down a complete class. Outside of maybe a late addition before early national signing day, things seemed to be wrapped up for the Bulldogs this cycle. Some fresh news in the class was announced on Friday, though, as running back commit Jae Lamar announced that he has shut down his recruitment.
Lamar told Rivals' Chad Simmons, "I'm locked in with Georgia." Some big news for the Bulldogs as Lamar is the only running back commit in the class for the Dawgs.
There was an incident earlier in the season where Colquitt High School head coach Sean Calhoun announced that Lamar was no longer with the team. The reason appeared to be rooted towards an incident that occurred at a practice. Shortly after that though, Lamar was able to return to his team and has been playing ever since.
Jae Lamar Shuts Down Recruitment
Lamar is rated as a four-star prospect, the 124th-best player in the country, the 12th-best running back in the class and the 16th-best player in the state of Georgia, according to composite rankings. Lamar has taken multiple game day visits to Georgia this season.
As mentioned before, Georgia appears to be wrapped up for the 2026 recruiting class. However, Kirby Smart and his staff have been known to add a late flip into the mix when early national signing day approaches, so perhaps there is more in store.
For now, though, the Dawgs are focused on keeping the class intact and finishing out the season strong as their final three games of the season approach. That starts with a massive home game against the Texas Longhorns, where both teams will be fighting for playoff rights this weekend in Sanford Stadium.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Lincoln Keyes, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
- Jordan Smith, S
- Justice Fitzpatrick, CB
- Graham Houston, OL
- Ryan Mosley, WR
- Carter Luckie, DL
- Zachary Lewis, OL
- Zykie Helton, OL
- Ekene Ogboko, OL
- Caden Harris, CB
- Harran Zeurikat, K
- Wade Register, P
- Khamari Brooks, Edge
- Craig Dandridge
- Jae Lamar, RB
- Chace Calicut, S
- PJ Dean, DL
- Kaiden Prothro, TE
- Preston Carey, DL
- Brayden Fogle, TE
- Tyriq Green, ATH
- Nick Abrams, LB
- Anthony Lonon Jr., DL