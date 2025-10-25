Jared Curtis Reassures Georgia Bulldog Fans on Commitment Amid Visit to Vanderbilt
Georgia Bulldogs quarterback commit has reassured Dawg fans about his commitment, despite taking a visit to Vanderbilt.
Week nine of the 2025 college football season is underway as multiple teams look to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive in another challenging slate. But while games are scheduled to be played this afternoon, efforts on the recruiting front are still a priority for many programs.
One school that has turned heads this week is the Vanderbilt Commodores, who are set to host 5-star quarterback Jared Curtis for a visit this afternoon as they host the Missouri Tigers in a top-25 matchup.
The news of the visit created a handful of buzz around the recruiting world, as Curtis is currently committed to the Georgia Bulldogs. This understandably has raised great concerns amongst the Georgia fanbase that the team may be in danger of losing the highly-touted commit.
Jared Curtis and His Interesting Connection to Vanderbilt
In addition to a timely visit, Curtis is also a Nashville, Tennessee native and has reportedly befriended Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia. This, combined with a handful of other connections, has created a great deal of worry for the Bulldogs.
Despite these concerns, Curtis does not appear to be seriously entertaining The Commodores' efforts. The quarterback recently spoke to On3 earlier this week to deny any possibility of a potential flip.
“I’m just going down there to watch the game with my coaches and a teammate who’s looking at Vanderbilt,” said Curtis. “It’ll be a fun time. At the end of the day, I’m still a Bulldog.”
Curtis is arguably the prized possession of the Bulldogs' 2026 recruiting class and is ranked as one of the Dawgs' highest commits. His skill set and arm talent have been touted by many as those of a player who has the potential to be the next great signal caller for the Bulldogs.
Georgia's worries about losing a highly ranked quarterback recruit, while maybe a bit dramatic, are not completely unwarranted. During the 2024 recruiting cycle, the Bulldogs were beaten out by the Nebraska Cornhuskers in a late effort for 5-star quarterback Dylan Raiola.
While fans can draw some similarities between Raiola's and Curtis' recruiting situations, Curtis appears to remain steadfast in his dedication to the Bulldogs, and his latest recruiting visit appears to be more of a quarterback supporting a fellow teammate than a highly-talented recruit seriously debating whether or not he should flip commitments.