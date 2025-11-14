Things That Could Differ for This Year's Georgia vs Texas Game Compared to the Last
For the third time in just two seasons, the Georgia Bulldogs will face off against the Texas Longhorns. The Bulldogs took both games last year. Once in the regular season on the road in Austin and a second time in the SEC Championship game in overtime. This time around, the game will be played in Athens.
These two programs have quickly become familiar with one another, and despite them having played twice last year, there are some aspects to this year's matchup that could differ from the previous two games.
For starters, both teams could expect better quarterback play. Carson Beck threw three interceptions in Georgia's road trip to Texas, while Gunner Stockton has only thrown two interceptions up to this point in the season. Quinn Ewers, for Texas, threw three interceptions between both games last year. Arch Manning has six up this point in the year and has done a good job protecting the ball this season.
Georgia's Improved Run Game Could Be the Difference vs Texas
The biggest difference for Georgia is the changes they have made in the run game. The Bulldogs struggled to find consistency in running the ball last season, but that hasn't been the case this year. Despite that, the Dawgs were able to rush for over 100 yards in both matchups last year, despite Texas having a top 15 rushing defense. Georgia ranks 24th in the country for rushing offense this season, while Texas ranks second for rush defense. There is reason to believe that Georgia could be better on the ground in this matchup, and why Texas might be better at stopping the run this year.
Georgia's receiving room has also been better this season. Last year, the passing game was riddled with drops and it often put Georgia in some tough situations. This year, the Dawgs have been able to rely on guys like Zachariah Branch, Dillon Bell, Noah Thomas, London Humphreys and the tight end room to make some big plays for them. Georgia failed to throw for over 200 yards in both matchups last season, despite having won both games.
While there are some differences heading into this year's game, there are some things that remain the same. Both of these teams are two of the best teams in the conference and are fighting for a chance to play in the college football playoff. Needless to say, it's setting up to be an epic showdown in Athens on Saturday.