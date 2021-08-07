WATCH: Georgia Priority Target Carlton Madden in Action

Watch exclusive highlights of Georgia Football target Carlton Madden as he and Cedar Grove take on Buford High School.

The University of Georgia has had quite the success at the linebacker position. Whether it's NFL players like Roquan Smith, Lorenzo Carter, Azeez Ojulari, Natrez Patrick, Tae Crowder, Leonard Floyd, or Alec Olgetree, Georgai has a plethora of history at the position.

It's also why their current roster is stacked at the inside and outside linebacker position, as well as puts them in a terrific spot with players like Carlton "CJ" Madden out of Cedar Grove high school in Dekalb County, Georgia.

Madden recently cut his list to a top-5 and is considered a strong Georgia lean as his recruitment comes to a close on September 18th.

Colorado, Georgia, Ole Miss, Oregon, and Tennessee made the final cut. Madden was once committed to Colorado before he saw his stock sky rocket this offseason due to exceptional performances at several different camp settings.

The lifting of the NCAA dead period was a huge benefit to the three-star linebacker out of the state of Georgia, as he had no real game film from the 2020 season to show college coaches. Once again, being able to go on campus and participate in camps this summer has been where programs have done most of their player evaluations.

While some prospects may not flourish during these camps, others spring up the board as coaches take notice. At 6'3, 233 pounds, Madden has the jaw-dropping physical ability, and it's resulted in several Power 5 offers from some of the nation's premier programs.

He enters his senior season at Cedar Grove with a commitment date set for September 18th.

