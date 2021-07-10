2022 Offensive Class Projection

The 2022 Recruiting Cycle is starting to heat up tremendously as we enter the home stretch towards early NSD. We take a look at what the class might look like.

We are nearing the closing stretch of what has been the craziest, most peculiar, unique, and compelling recruiting cycle in college football history. That is no exaggeration.

For nearly 16 months, high school football prospects weren't allowed onto college campuses. This caused an absolute free for all starting June 1st when visits opened back up around the country.

With less than five months away from early national signing day — where 90% of the nation's elite talent will be off the board and signed — we attempt to paint a picture of what this 2022 Georgia recruiting class might look like on the offensive side of the ball.

Numbers

Any exercise like this can be extremely tricky. First off, you're attempting to predict the decision-making of 17 to 18-year-old individuals. Secondly, it's nearly impossible to actually quantify how many spots they have available in the 2022 class in terms of scholarships.

However, with the additions of transfers Tykee Smith, Derion Kendrick, and Arik Gilbert, we can assume it won't be a "full class"

We are gonna call it a class of 24 high school prospects. Considering the roster departures they've had via the transfer portal.

*Indicates current Georgia Commit.

Offense (10)

Quarterback (1)

Gunner Stockton*

Needless to say, they've got their guy in Gunner Stockton out of Rabun County. There's no need to take a second one in this class, especially considering the work they have cut out for themselves in terms of decisions to be made at the position already.

RB, Branson Robinson

Running Back (2)

Jordan James* / Branson Robinson

Jordan James is already in the 2022 class and will likely remain as such as we near early national signing day. Branson Robinson however is still in the process of making a decision. He will commit on July 22nd, and it's believed that Georgia is the leader here.

Wide Reciever (3)

De'Nylon Morrissette* / Andre Green Jr. / TBD

This is the hardest one on the offensive side of the football. De'Nylon Morrissette has been a vocal member of this class and will remain as such coming down the stretch. Andre Green Jr has been linked to Georgia for quite some time and we here at Dawgs Daily feel good about their chances of landing the Virginia native. But who else joins them? Does Georgia flip a top receiver? Do they take a player like Jaylen Gibson? Is there someone they are keeping in the shadows? There are plenty of options at that third spot.

Tight End (1)

Oscar Delp

There's one and only one target at the tight end position in 2022, Oscar Delp. They haven't even bothered recruiting another one. It's Delp or nothing, and they've got a fight on their hands. South Carolina has made it clear that they are willing to do everything it takes to land Delp, making him the focal point of the entire class it seems on social media.

OL, Tyler Booker

Offensive Line (3)

TBD

They don't have a current commit in 2022 along the offensive line. That seems insane considering how they've recruited the position in years past. However, there are certainly some names on the board.

Tyler Booker, IMG Academy

Elijah Pritchett, Carver

Addison Nichols, Greater Atlanta Christian

Jacob Hood, Hillsboro

They are likely to take three, and they are in a good spot with these four players. It'll be a waiting game, but Tyler Booker is expected to be a domino that falls sooner rather than later.

You May Also Like

De'Nylon Morrissette Turning into 'Lead Dawg'

Pre-Camp Position Battle: Cornerback

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.