Georgia Football Hosting Massive Official Visitors List Of Recruits
The Georgia Bulldogs are set to host yet another star-studded group of prospects for official visits this Friday through Sunday. Last weekend, they garnered the commitment of five-star instide linebacker Zayden Walker who announced on Wednesday that he was shutting things dow, taking no more visits. Rumors were swirling that he wasn't the only elite prospect that may be on the verge of doing so either.
Now, Georgia has yet another list of potential Saturday Superstars heading to Athens and we here at Dawgs Daily have the list of visitors for you
Georgia Football Official Visitors List 6-7
- Todd Robinson, DB
- Derek Meadows, WR
- CJ Wiley, WR
- David Sanders, OT
- Malachi Goodman, OT
- Dontrell Glover, OG
- Charles House, DT
- Christian Garrett, DT
- Jared Smith, EDGE
- Ty Jackson, ILB
- Tavion Wallace, ILB
- Eric Winters, DB
- DJ Pickett, CB
- Chuck McDonald, CB
- Andrew Purcell, CB
- Mason Short, OT
For Georgia, having Mason Short, the only offensive line commit in 2025 on campus this weekend is a massive plus. Sources have indicated Short is perhaps one of Georgia's best assests in terms of player-led recruitment. He's already spent time with David Sanders this summer during the scavenger hunt weekend, and now it's his turn to attempt to secure Sanders as a member of this 2025 class.
As for the rest of the bunch of visitors, Georgia has done a tremendous job with ATH Todd Robinson out of Valdosta High. Georgia was Robinson's first Power4 offer and this will be the second time Robinson is on campus this summer. He returns for an Official visit after blowing up the Georgia prospect camp just last week. Robinson weighed in at 200+ pounds and ran in the 4.4s in the forty-yard dash. He stamped his right to be in this 2025 class if he so chooses.
Another key name on a loaded list is the pairing of Tavion Wallace and Ty Jackson. Georgia already has two inside linebacker commits in the form of Zayden Walker and Jadon Perlotte, you wouldn't imagine they want to take four bodies in that room, leaving one spot presumably left for either Wallace or Jackson. This weekend will probably go a long way ahead of Wallace's schedule commitment date of July 15th.
Georgia Football 2025 Commits
- Elyiss Williams, TE
- Jadon Perlotte, LB
- Darren Ikinnagbon, EDGE
- Ethan Barbour, tE
- Ryan Montgomery, QB
- Mason Short, OT
- Stephon Shivers, DT
- Bo Walker, RB
- Thomas Blackshear, WR
- Zayden Walker, LB
Early national signing day is Wednesday December 20th this season, just one day before the start of the College Football Playoff and of course right in the middle of the transfer portal window of chaos.
