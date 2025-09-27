Georgia Football Lands Commitment from Kyson Mallard
The Georgia Bulldogs have landed a commitment from Kyson Mallard.
The Georgia Bulldogs are on the verge of going up against the Alabama Crimson Tide, but ahead of the game, they have landed a commitment. Kyson Mallard, a 2027 offensive lineman, has announced his commitment to the Georgia Bulldogs.
Mallard is a three-star recruit in the 2027 recruiting class. He is rated as the 402nd-best player in the country, the 24th-best interior offensive lineman and the 44th-best player in the state of Georgia, according to composite rankings.
Mallard joins defensive back Donte Wright and wide receiver Gavin Honore as the only commits in the 2027 class. The Georgia Bulldogs have essentially locked up their 2026 class, so now they will likely start shifting to next year's class.
The Dawgs are currently hosting a long list of recruits this weekend as they welcome Alabama into town. Mallard becomes the third player to commit to Georgia's 2027 class and might signify the Dawgs picking up some momentum on the trail.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Lincoln Keyes, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
- Jordan Smith, S
- Justice Fitzpatrick, CB
- Graham Houston, OL
- Ryan Mosley, WR
- Carter Luckie, DL
- Zachary Lewis, OL
- Zykie Helton, OL
- Ekene Ogboko, OL
- Caden Harris, CB
- Harran Zeurikat, K
- Wade Register, P
- Corey Howard, EDGE
- Khamari Brooks, Edge
- Shadarius Toodle, LB
- Craig Dandridge
- Jae Lamar, RB
- Chace Calicut, S
- PJ Dean, DL
- Preston Carey, DL
- Brayden Fogle, TE
- Kaiden Prothro, TE
- Tyriq Green, ATH
- Nick Abrams, LB
- Anthony Lonon Jr., DL
