Georgia Football Official Visit Weekend Recap - Bulldogs Build Momentum
A recap of a massive weekend of official visits for the Georgia Bulldogs.
Official visits for college football are a full go right now and the Georgia Bulldogs kicked things off with a massive weekend. The program added another name to the 2026 recruiting class and also extended multiple offers over the weekend.
The newest commit is Carter Luckie, a defensive lineman in the class and the younger brother of tight end Lawson Luckie. C. Luckie is rated a four-star prospect, the 319th-best player in the class, the 39th-best defensive lineman and the 40th-best player in the state of Georgia, according to composite rankings.
Georgia also had some big names in the class in town this weekend. Wide receiver Craig Daindridge, EDGE Khmari Brooks, defensive lineman James Johsnon, wide receiver Cederian Morgan, running back Ezavier Crowell, tight end Kaiden Prothro, linebacker Thomas Davis Jr and offensive lineman Chris Booker were some of the names there.
On top of that, Georgia also hosted a multitude of players for a camp on Sunday. As a result, a litany of offers were extended to some new names to have on fans' radar: 2027 offensive lineman Jaiden Thompson, 2027 wide receiver Sean Green, 2027 running back Jakeyveon Parker, 2028 EDGE Luke Nabors, 2027 linebacker Noah Glover, and 2027 quarterback Elijah Haven were some of the players that tweeted out they received offers over the weekend.
It was the first of several big weekends this summer that Georgia will host on the recruiting front, and based on the results, it was a big weekend for the Bulldogs that helped them build some momentum heading into the month of June.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Vance Spafford, WR
- Lincoln Keys, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
- Jordan Smith, S
- Ryan Mosley, WR
- Carter Luckie, DL
- Graham Houston, OL
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily